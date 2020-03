Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 21:18 Hits: 2

Bob George's archive is an independent operation whose supporters have included David Bowie and Keith Richards. Now it's being forced to move due to rising rents in Manhattan.

(Image credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/02/809977172/the-archive-of-contemporary-music-and-its-3-million-recordings-is-leaving-ny?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music