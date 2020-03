Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 21:20 Hits: 2

On Monday, baritone Samuel Schultz accused the American Guild of Musical Artists of trying to cover up the results of its investigation of famed singer Plácido Domingo.

(Image credit: Jamie Schultz/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/02/811233149/union-official-resigns-over-domingo-investigation-confirms-he-gave-media-informa?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music