Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 23:04 Hits: 2

The organization behind the Grammys announced Monday that it had fired Dugan, who was at the Academy for only five months, saying that an investigation found "multitudes" of complaints against her.

(Image credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/02/811309417/the-recording-academy-fires-deborah-dugan-its-short-lived-leader?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music