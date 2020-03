Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 05:05 Hits: 3

Garth Brooks became the first artist to achieve top five singles at country radio (across Billboard and Mediabase charts) over five consecutive decades with his current single "Dive Bar" with Blake Shelton reaching Number Five on Mediabase today. Brooks first topped the charts with "If Tomorrow Never Comes" on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10992