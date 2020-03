Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 05:05 Hits: 3

Jimmie Allen had a double reason to celebrate on Sunday. He became a father and scored a number one song. On Sunday, Allen learned his single was going to claim the top spot on the chart, he and his fiancé welcomed their daughter Naomi to the world. Allen enjoyed his second career number one single with "Make Me Want To" on both the...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10993