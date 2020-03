Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

Olympia, WA-based experimental indie-folk duo The Lowest Pair are set to return with a new full-length, The Perfect Plan, in April followed by an extensive UK tour. Check out their new single Too Late Babe.

