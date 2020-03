Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:14 Hits: 4

Unless you've been living on Mars, you probably know all about the often polarizing political opinions of alt-country legend Steve Earle. One of the most outspoken and politically-charged performers of our time, he pulls no punches, either in his music, or on stage. But with his upcoming record, he's taking a different approach.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/steve-earle-looking-to-spark-dialogue-on-ghosts-of-west-virginia/