Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

"I went through a breakup of a 15-year relationship. And my therapy on an everyday basis is to go in and write songs," Brandy Clark says of her string- and horn-laden album, Your Life is a Record.

(Image credit: Chris Phelps/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/02/809688824/first-listen-brandy-clark-your-life-is-a-record?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music