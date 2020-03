Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:25 Hits: 8

One of the most creative pop stars of the era gets back to basics, as only he can.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/02/811180499/bad-bunny-review-yhlqmdlg-yo-hago-lo-que-me-da-la-gana-la-dificil?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music