Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:26 Hits: 8

Untied Kingdom makes a truly inspiring and magnificently empowering sound: the voices of Commoners Choir combine a gutsy, edgy delivery with an enviably well-drilled precision - an exhilarating display of rousing natural togetherness, of pride and of passion.

The post Commoners Choir: Untied Kingdom appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/commoners-choir-untied-kingdom/