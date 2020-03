Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

The composer of "Mack the Knife" wrote an astonishing array of music. A focal point of the current Weill Renaissance is the festival in Dessau, focusing this year on the composer's category-defying versatility.

