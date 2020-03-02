The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Opry asks Vincent to join - she says yes

Performing at the Grand Ole Opry is nothing new for Rhonda Vincent, but Saturday night's show most definitely was because the bluegrasser was surprised with an invitation to join the Opry. Vincent was asked by Opry member Jeannie Seely. Vincent had just performed her 2019 bluegrass chart-topper "Like I Could," a tune co-written by Seely. She will be officially inducted into the Opry family March 24....

