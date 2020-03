Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 08:00 Hits: 7

On St. David's Day, Paul Armfield shares a new song and accompanying print - each song includes a linocut of a plant considered native to the UK. As today is St. David's Day it seemed appropriate that we share this one of the Daffodil.

