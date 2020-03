Articles

Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020

The current "Queen of Bluegrass" Rhonda Vincent will be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. Surprised on stage by mentor Jeannie Seely Friday night (2-28) during the Grand Ole Opry presentation, Vincent had to ask Seely twice if she was serious (which of course she was), before Vincent responded "Absolutely, 100%. Oh my gosh."

