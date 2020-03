Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 12:01 Hits: 8

Laura Mam is Cambodian American, and her mother, Thida Buth, is a Khmer Rouge survivor. They're fostering the pop music movement in Cambodia that was wiped out almost 40 years ago.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/29/810155936/across-languages-and-generations-one-family-is-reviving-cambodian-original-music?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music