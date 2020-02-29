Secret Sisters, Hull out with new music

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 09:18 Hits: 6

The Secret Sisters make their debut on New West Records with "Saturn Return" after previously been on Rounder and Universal. Produced by Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth of Carlile's band, the album consists of 10 new songs written by Laura and Lydia Rogers and features the real-life sisters singing individually for the first time. The album, which is named after the astrological occurrence that takes place approximately every 29 ? years...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10990