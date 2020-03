Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 15:18 Hits: 4

Watch the stunning video for 'The Oak', the beautiful new single from Serious Child which was filmed at Petworth Park, West Sussex. It features on his forthcoming second album "Time in the Trees", the result of a year he spent in the Sussex woods.

The post Video Premiere: Serious Child – The Oak appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/video-premiere-serious-child-the-oak/