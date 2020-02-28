The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FolkEast Announces Second Wave Of Artists 2020

Folkeast Announces Second Wave Of Artists including The Unthanks who will headline the final night, a Canadian contingent including Irish Mythen, The Once and Small Glories, plus Ireland's Daoiri Farrell and Jarlath Henderson - plus MG Boulter, Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith, Three Cane Whale and lots more.

The post FolkEast Announces Second Wave Of Artists 2020 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/folkeast-further-lineup-2020/

