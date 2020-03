Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 18:04 Hits: 6

The Shee head out on tour in May and are to be joined by Scottish-Icelandic percussionist, Signy Jakobsdottir, who is is a new permanent member of the band. The tour kicks off on May 6th at Edinburgh Tradfest.

The post The Shee: moving out of The Shadows for a late spring tour appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/the-shee-spring-tour-2020/