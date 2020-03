Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 14:41 Hits: 7

A descendent of the Hohenzollern princes claimed the property belonged to his family, while the local authorities disagreed. Now an out-of-court settlement has been reached.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/agreement-over-rheinfels-castle-reached/a-52575499?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf