Morris offers her RSVP

Maren Morris will embark in June on "RSVP: The Tour" throughout North America, including festival dates at Governors Ball Music Festival and Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience and headline stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Colorado's Red Rocks . Supporting acts James Arthur, Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith are confirmed. The tour kicks off in June following Morris' headlining appearance at the Houston Rodeo on March 7, her biggest show to date....

