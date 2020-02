Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 17:03 Hits: 3

Bridgers has been busy, releasing the collaborative projects boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center. "Garden Song" is her first release since her 2017 debut, Stranger in the Alps.

(Image credit: Olof Grind/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/26/809389222/hear-phoebe-bridgers-first-solo-release-in-almost-three-years-garden-song?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music