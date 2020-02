Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

Just one airing of the five songs present on J.R. Proctor's EP was evidence enough for me to keep close tabs on his future releases. With such an assured, relaxed sound this should set him well on his way.

