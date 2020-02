Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

The release of "Queen Sono" is to be the first of several African original series to premiere this year on Netflix. Filmmakers say the move by the US streaming provider could give a welcome boost to its film scene.

