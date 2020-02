Articles

Further details of the line-up for Cambridge Folk Festival 2020 have been revealed including Patty Griffin, Seth Lakeman, Julie Fowlis, Sam Lee, Elephant Sessions, Chico Trujillo, The Delines and more.

