Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 19:12 Hits: 2

Best known as the lead singer for Roxy Music, Ferry released two solo albums in the '70s filled with covers. A marvelous new concert album features Ferry performing many of these songs live.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/25/809237456/royal-albert-hall-album-captures-bryan-ferry-in-all-his-contradictory-glory?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music