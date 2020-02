Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 17:36 Hits: 2

Rapper dropped the singles "Green Eggs & Ham" and "Practice," will perform on 'Corden' this Wednesday

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/princess-nokia-everything-is-beautiful-everything-sucks-green-eggs-and-ham-practice-music-video-957952/