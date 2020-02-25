Listen and Subscribe to The Blues Podcast

Articles

Today, February 25, 2020, the brand new Blues Podcast launched with a sizzling three episodes featuring the queen of modern blues Beth Hart, the multi-platinum selling Kenny Wayne Shepherd and the fast rising British blues-rock star Kris Barras.

The series is presented by the inimitable Big Boy Bloater – the current drive time presenter for Feedback Radio and former host of the popular Blues Magazine Show for Team Rock Radio. A successful musician too, he has toured the world and has fans in the shape of Jools Holland, Imelda May, Craig Charles and Paul Jones and he’s also played with the likes of Carl Perkins, Wanda Jackson and Paloma Faith to name a few.

Talking about the shows Big Boy Bloater says; “I’m excited to present the brand new Blues Podcast, where I get the chance to chat to and delve into the lives of some of the greatest contemporary and up and coming blues musicians as well as the leading industry figures in the genre. We’ll be getting to know the person behind the music by finding out what makes them tick and where their roots lay. So, sit back, put your feet up, and grab a tipple of your choice as we massage your ears with tall tales from the blues trail.”

The naturally charming Bloater knows what makes musicians tick and how to get inside their head which is what makes The Blues Podcast so special – to find out about the person behind the music. It’s a chat amongst friends where they sit down and chew the fat of life and what has shaped them into who they are. Over the episodes he’ll be talking to not only musicians but is also expected to chat with leading industry figures, from journalists to promoters and beyond. Subscribe now to join Bloater and his guests for a peek behind the curtain, and find out how we keep the blues alive.

The Blues Podcast is available on a number of platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcast/iTunes, Google Podcast, YouTube, and PodBean between audio and video format on the last Tuesday of every month.

