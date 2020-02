Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 14:12 Hits: 3

There’s not enough sexually suggestive content on the whole of Jeremiah Johnson’s Heavens To Betsy for an R-rating, though a parental warning could accompany the grinding “Tornado.” Rife with steamy […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/02/reviews/albums/jeremiah-johnson