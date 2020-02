Articles

Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed a second wave of artists on its 2020 line up including Judy Collins, Keb’ Mo’, Seckou Keita Quintet, Band of Burns, Yorkston Thorn Khan, The John Martyn Project and lots more.

