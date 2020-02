Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 15:36 Hits: 3

The Spanish tenor Placido Domingo says he takes full responsibility for his actions after being accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. It comes after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault.

