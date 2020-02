Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 February 2020

Singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt grew up in a conservative Catholic family in Georgia. On her debut album, she sings about the pressure she felt growing up to hide her sexuality from her family.

(Image credit: Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist)

