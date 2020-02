Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 15:38 Hits: 3

A new documentary doesn't radically alter what we know and love about The Band, but does unearth some fresh details.

(Image credit: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/24/808807351/in-once-were-brothers-the-band-s-earliest-years-shine?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music