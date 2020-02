Articles

Watch legendary Clare Uilleann Piper Blackie O'Connell & bouzouki maestro, Cyril O'Donoghue performing King of the Pipers / Spike Island Lassies at the 2016 Fleadh on the streets of Ennis.

