Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020

Willie Nelson will release his triumphant 70th studio album called First Rose of Spring come April 24th via Sony's Legacy imprint. Seceding much of the songwriting to others on this effort aside from a couple of tunes, the title track comes from the pen of Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin, Mark Beeson, and has been released ahead of the record.

