Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020

Jon Pardi continues to show leadership in helping to return an element of twang and substance to country radio. After the debut single and title track from his latest record Heartache Medication went #1, making it the first mainstream country radio song in nearly eight years. Now he's going to release "Ain't Always The Cowboy."

