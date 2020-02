Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 10:02 Hits: 0

For our series One-Hit Wonders/Second-Best Songs, NPR Music Senior Director Lauren Onkey recommends "Out of Left Field" by Percy Sledge. He's known mostly for his 1966 hit, "When a Man Loves a Woman."

(Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/20/807344091/synonymous-with-soul-percy-sledge-transcended-the-muscle-shoals-sound?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music