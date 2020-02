Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 12:31 Hits: 3

Two scholars at Stanford have joined forces to recreate what a Christian choir might have sounded like inside Istanbul's Hagia Sophia before it became a mosque in the 1400s.

