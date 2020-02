Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 12:06 Hits: 1

Walton Folk Festival returns for a third year with another exciting lineup showcasing the very best of folk, roots and acoustic music including Wildwood Kin, Tobias Ben Jacob and Lukas Drinkwater, Gilmore & Roberts, Jenn & Laura-Beth, Odette Michell & more.

The post Wildwood Kin to headline Walton Folk Festival 2020 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/wildwood-kin-to-headline-walton-folk-festival-2020/