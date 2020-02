Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 16:30 Hits: 1

In the digital era, accusations of surreptitious chart manipulation are common throughout the world — in South Korea, it's called sajaegi.

(Image credit: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/21/808049441/inside-sajaegi-k-pops-open-secret?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music