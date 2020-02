Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020

The ever prolific Willie Nelson returns with "First Rose Of Spring" on April 24, five days before his 87th birthday. The disc is Nelson's 70th solo studio album and 14th for Sony Legacy Records. The title track and the "First Rose Of Spring" music video are being released today....

