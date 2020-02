Articles

Brett Young will trade vocals with Norway's Astrid S on her new song "I Do," out Feb. 28 via Virgin EMI Records / Universal Music Norway. "I've grown up with country music," Astrid said. "It's a genre I admire very much, and it's been a big influence and inspiration throughout the years in my songwriting. I'm so happy Brett wanted to do this song with me. Hope you'll love it as much as I do."...

