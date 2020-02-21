Reba returns home

Articles

Reba is going home. She announced today she was leaving Big Machine Label Group for her original label home, Universal Music Group Nashville, where she spent the first 32 years of her career. During her time on both Mercury and MCA Records, two of the four labels that form Universal Music Group Nashville, Reba celebrated unprecedented success including 33 of her 35 career number 1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide....

