Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 17:42 Hits: 2

New Mexico-raised, NYC-based artist Kate Vargas announces new album featuring ten new junkyard folk songs. Support her new Kickstarter campaign and watch her performing "7 Inches" from her last albumĀ For The Wolfish & Wandering.

The post Kate Vargas announces new album appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/kate-vargas-album/