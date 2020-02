Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 21:42 Hits: 1

The young rapper, who had just released his second mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, was reportedly killed in the early morning on Wednesday.

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/19/807389456/pop-smoke-rising-new-york-rapper-dead-at-20?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music