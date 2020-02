Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 05:45 Hits: 0

Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife You Be The Lightning Cooking Vinyl Australia Across four albums, Tracy McNeil has woven a wistful strain of Americana that conjures up US West Coast country-rock and Australian East Coast sun-kissed FM pop. You Be The Lightning is her most realised and well executed iteration of that blend to date. …

