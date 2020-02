Articles

Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Dan Trueman announce new album ‘the Fate of Bones’, a followup to their 2014 debut Laghdú. Listen to their lead single Widdershins - an old word which means to move in a counter-clockwise direction.

