Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 15:54 Hits: 1

The snarky, anti Bro-Country anthem "Girl in a Country Song" is what put the country music duo Maddie & Tae on the map, but "Die From A Broken Heart" might end up being what makes their career. Despite the lack of radio support, "Die From a Broken Heart" was recently certified Gold by the RIAA. Now it's finding life on radio as well.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/maddie-taes-die-from-a-broken-heart-goes-gold-despite-radio/