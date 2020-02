Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 15:04 Hits: 1

Nigerian trap, New York drill, London soul, Chicago dance — this week's Heat Check playlist switches up quick, but keeps the trance consistent.

(Image credit: Charlie Cummings/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2020/02/18/806012556/heat-check-repeter-repeter?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music