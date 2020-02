Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 14:44 Hits: 1

The Washington Post's Philip Kennicott suffered his mother's harsh words and actions throughout childhood. His book is partly a need to acknowledge her "sadness and anger and unaccountable rages."

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/19/802635104/in-counterpoint-bach-helps-an-art-critic-mourn-a-mother-whose-criticism-lingers?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music